VeriumReserve (VRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $237.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $213,059.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00583930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011383 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010538 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,528,497 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.