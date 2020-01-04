Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given $37.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

VRS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 351,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $596.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.08. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verso will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.