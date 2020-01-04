Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $133,616.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.01818305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.03031518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00686933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013720 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,848,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, YoBit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

