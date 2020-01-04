VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.54.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

VF stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. VF has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

