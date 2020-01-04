Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $474,654.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,054 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

