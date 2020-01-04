Viberate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $502,466.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $502,466.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Coinbe, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, OKEx, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

