VIDY (VIDY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.40 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

