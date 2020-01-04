VIDY (VIDY) Tops One Day Volume of $2.51 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $2.51 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

