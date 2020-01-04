View Reaches Market Cap of $152,847.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, View has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a total market cap of $152,847.00 and $147.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

