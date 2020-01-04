VikkyToken (VIKKY) Market Capitalization Hits $5,178.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $5,178.00 and approximately $13,907.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

