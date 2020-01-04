Virtacoin (VTA) Hits Market Cap of $1,137.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,137.00 and $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

