Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.33

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of V traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.60. 4,899,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $191.14. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

