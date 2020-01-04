Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Visteon alerts:

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.