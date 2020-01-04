Vitae Market Cap Hits $13.47 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00009364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $99,649.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006009 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,041 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

