Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 260,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,066. The company has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

