vSlice Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a market cap of $34,395.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.