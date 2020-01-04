W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $997,946.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $997,946.00 and $216,092.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,106,527 tokens. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.