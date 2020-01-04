Wagerr Price Tops $0.0314 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $16,732.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,688,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,309,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

