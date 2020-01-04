Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002387 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000451 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.