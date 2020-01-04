Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

