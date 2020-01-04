Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $397.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $401.80 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $387.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of WTS opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

