Waves (WAVES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60.87 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Waves has a market cap of $94.28 million and $60.87 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00012744 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi and Upbit. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,777,882 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Gate.io, Huobi, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, BCEX, Liqui, Exmo, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptohub, Coinbe and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

