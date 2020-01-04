Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Waves has a market capitalization of $94.80 million and $55.64 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00012543 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Huobi and Tidex. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,782,676 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Tidex, Cryptohub, YoBit, Kuna, Bitbns, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Indodax, Exmo, Coinrail, Exrates, Liqui and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.