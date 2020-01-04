WAX Price Hits $0.0174 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bithumb, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $137,560.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,593,424,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,476,120 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bibox, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

