Webchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, EscoDEX, Coinroom and RaisEX. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00683601 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX, BiteBTC, RaisEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.