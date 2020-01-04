WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Hits $510,963.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $510,963.00 and $4,989.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000854 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,589,229,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,641,280,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

