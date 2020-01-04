WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after buying an additional 5,600,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,351,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 377,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.