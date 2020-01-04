Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.61 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.