Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. 1,706,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

