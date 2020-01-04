Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.72.

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,848,000 after buying an additional 2,155,695 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,820,000 after buying an additional 1,934,165 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 422.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 466,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 266,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.