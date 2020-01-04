WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,470.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, LBank and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $24,470.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, LBank and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

