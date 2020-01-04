Winding Tree (LIF) Price Tops $0.0864 on Top Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.