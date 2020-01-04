Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.07.

NASDAQ WING opened at $88.42 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 178.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

