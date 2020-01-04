WINk Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WINk has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

