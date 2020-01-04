Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $791,581.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,962 shares of company stock worth $82,699,506. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after acquiring an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after acquiring an additional 545,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $44,215,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,394 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,893. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

