Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. WPP has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.