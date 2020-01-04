Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,005.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $7,364.07 or 0.99998676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $57,005.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058144 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001065 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060295 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 589 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

