Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.38 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $7,439.82 or 0.99835437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $53,024.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

