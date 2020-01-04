X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $6,155.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00067991 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,273,338,938 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

