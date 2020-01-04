XDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,615.00

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XDNA has a market capitalization of $92,615.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,626,705 coins and its circulating supply is 4,595,902 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

