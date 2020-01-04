XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, XEL has traded 18% lower against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $399,803.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001201 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

