Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 million and the highest is $10.30 million. Xencor posted sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $163.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $112.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

