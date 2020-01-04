XGOX (XGOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, XGOX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. XGOX has a market cap of $18,723.00 and $16.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058721 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084918 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.90 or 1.00024736 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

