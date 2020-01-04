Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,553. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

