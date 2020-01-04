XRP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitbank, Bithumb and Coinsquare. During the last week, XRP has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $8.49 billion and $1.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, DragonEX, Koineks, Cryptohub, Independent Reserve, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Ripple China, RippleFox, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Covesting, Cryptomate, Bitstamp, Coinbe, C2CX, Bits Blockchain, Exrates, Bitso, Ovis, FCoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Altcoin Trader, Gatehub, B2BX, Coinsuper, MBAex, BitFlip, Poloniex, Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, LakeBTC, BTC Trade UA, Stellarport, Koinex, WazirX, Zebpay, Bitbank, Bittrex, Kuna, CEX.IO, Bithumb, Coinone, BitBay, ZB.COM, Bitlish, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Coinhub, Bitinka, Indodax, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitfinex, BCEX, BTC Markets, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTurk, BitMarket, Binance, Coinsquare, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Kraken, GOPAX, Exmo, Gate.io, Coindeal, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

