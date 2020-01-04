XYO Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BitMart, DEx.top and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). XYO has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $377.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, DEx.top, BitMart, LATOKEN, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

