YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, YEE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $79,653.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

