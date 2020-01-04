Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yelp by 379.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

