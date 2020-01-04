YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. YPF has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

