YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura increased their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

YY traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. YY has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of YY by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of YY by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 575,687 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of YY by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 512,580 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $21,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of YY by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 224,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

